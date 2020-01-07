Little Rock woman flees home, claims son threatened her

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call from the Mexican Consulate about a woman who came in claiming her son was going to kill her.

A 58-year-old woman entered the Mexican consulate fearing for her life, and claiming her 25-year-old son, who had just been released from prison in Texas a month ago, showed up at her home and threatens her everyday.

She stated that he may be on drugs again and stays up all night terrorizing her.

She also stated that she told him to leave and it enraged him so much she left her home, and fled to the Mexican Consulate seeking help.

Little Rock police are currently investigating the situation and are helping the Little Rock woman obtain a warrant and an order of protection.