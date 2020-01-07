Little Rock Vet Center relocates to West Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Vet Center recently moved to a new, more convenient location at 10800 Financial Centre Parkway, Suite 175 and has reopened for business.

Formerly located on historic Fort Roots in North Little Rock, the Little Rock Vet Center is a community-based counseling center providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment to eligible Veterans, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and their families.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma. Services include, but are not limited to, Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

Veterans and family members, who are not able to visit the Vet Center, are encouraged to call the Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-WAR VETS (1-877-927-8387). This is an around-the-clock, free, confidential call center where Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact the Little Rock Vet Center at 501-918-1800, open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.