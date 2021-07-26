Little Rock police seek second suspect in deadly July 3 shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are seeking a second suspect in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left one man dead.

Police are searching for Cedric Qualls in connection with the death of Keyeon Dukes. According to a tweet from the Little Rock police, Qualls is wanted on charges of capital murder and is believed to have changed his appearance.

Homicide Detectives need your help locating, Cedric Qualls, another suspect wanted in the death of Keyeon Dukes. If you know of Mr. Qualls whereabouts, please contact us at 501-404-3051.



It’s believed Qualls has altered his appearance pic.twitter.com/vnfrrkbey6 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 26, 2021

This is the second known suspect in the case. On Sunday, police announced they arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the death of Dukes. Police say the teenager is facing charges of capital murder.

Dukes was found dead after a shooting during the overnight hours near the 7500 block of Interstate 30 on Saturday, July 3.

Police ask those that have information on Qualls’ whereabouts to contact them at 501-404-3051.