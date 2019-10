LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police tweeted on October 9 that 69-year-old Theodore Quick Jr. has been missing since October 7.

Quick is from Little Rock, 6 feet and 2 inches and around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown suit and a white shirt.

He was last seen in the parking lot of the recently closed Pinnacle House located at 1020 West Daisy L Bates Drive.

If you have any information about this you are asked to call Sergeant Brittany Gunn (501)-912-9740.