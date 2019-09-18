Little Rock Police search for man missing since May 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police need your help finding a man who’s been missing since May 2017.

According to a post on the Little Rock Police Department’s Facebook page, David Ware, 66, was last known to be on the 500 block of Napa Valley Club Circle on May 11, 2017.

Investigators say Ware left on his bicycle and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ware is 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds.

If you know where Ware may be, call Detective Dearing at 501-404-3014 or Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042. You can remain anonymous.