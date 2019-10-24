Little Rock Police reveals soft interview room

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Day, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey will join members of the Little Rock Police Department Victims Services Division to reveal a new soft interview room.

A soft interview room is meant to help police avoid re-traumatizing victims of violent crimes as they work to bring perpetrators to justice and advocates seek to provide victim services. The room is designed to feel like the comfortable living space in any home rather than the sterile space.

The room is made possible by a $3,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Victims of Crime Act through the Office of Intergovernmental Services of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.