Little Rock police: One person is dead, woman arrested in deadly shooting

News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting near Otter Creek.

The name of the victim has not been released.

22-year-old Shaylayla Khabeer is expected to face a first degree murder charge.

Shaylayla Khabeer

She was arrested Friday and originally charged with domestic battery.

That charge has since been upgraded.

Police responded to a shooting at 11 Par Drive near the Eagle Hill golf course.

The victim later died from their injuries and the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

The investigation is continuing

