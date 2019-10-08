Little Rock police need help solving homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is requesting the help of the public in trying to solve the case of the homicide of a man in Little Rock.

Christopher Arnold,17, was found deceased in the area of 1100 East Roosevelt Road.

The police were not able to develop a person of interest for this case and believe that someone from the community can help them find out who was involved in the incident.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for the information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the killing of Arnold.