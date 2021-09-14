Little Rock police investigating shooting on Baseline Road, victim found injured on I-30 near 65th

Little Rock, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on Baseline Road Tuesday afternoon, with one person found injured on Interstate 30 near 65th Street believed connected to the incident.

Authorities say there was a disturbance at Liquor Exchange at 5812 Baseline Rd. and that the shooting appeared to take place outside of the store.

Later Arkansas State Police found the shooting victim on I-30 near 65th Street. Authorities say the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Arkansas State Police on the scene of I-30 near 65th Street after a shooting happened on Baseline Road.

LRPD is interviewing people and possibly have a person of interest.

