Little Rock police investigating deadly stabbing on city’s east side

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are on the scene of a homicide investigation after getting a report of a stabbing in a neighborhood on the city’s east side.

The Little Rock Police Department reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday that they were conducting a homicide investigation it the 3000 block of Springer Boulevard, close to the overpass for Interstate 440.

Detectives are asking for the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

The killing marks the 58th homicide so far in Little Rock in 2021.

