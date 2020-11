LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting death at an apartment complex on Geyer Springs.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police responded to a report of a subject down at the Spanish Willow Apartments around 10:40 a.m.

There they found a shooting victim.

The person was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.