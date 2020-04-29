Little Rock Police investigate two separate shootings on Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that took place on Tuesday.

In the first case, officers responded a shooting call the 5600 block of Baseline Road. According to the police report, officers found a man laying on the ground by a car.

The man told police that another man demanded his wallet. After giving him his wallet, that man shot the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital and should make a full recovery.

In a separate case, officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams St. after a shot spotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who said she heard several rounds of gunfire outside her home. She also said she lives with her two children.

She said bullets came through a bedroom and bathroom on the northside of her house. No one inside the home was hit.

When she went outside, she told police she say her nephew get into a car and drive off. She said he was bleeding and assumed he was going to the hospital.

Police found out that he went to UAMS for treatment.

In both cases, no suspects have been named. If you know anything about either crime, you are asked to call LRPD.