Little Rock Police arrest man dubbed as “Hillcrest Flasher”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— The man being dubbed by Little Rock Police as the ‘Hillcrest Flasher’ is behind bars.

Police arrested Ricardo Gonzalez Sunday morning, who they say flashed dozens of women in the Little Rock area.

We talked to one woman who says she has waited months to hear this news after being flashed by him in April.

“It is definitely disgusting,” said Deanna Jones.

Jones says for the first time in awhile, she can walk in peace after Gonzalez exposed himself to her near MacArthur Park.

“It was a man touching himself inappropriately and asked if I wanted any part of that,” recalled Jones.

She says Gonzalez wore a hat, face covering, and stripped the plates off his car while pulling up next to women who were alone.

“He was wearing face coverings, taking advantage of people being out and about during COVID,” said Jones.

Detectives working the case say Jones is not alone and that dozens of other women in the Heights and Hillcrest area all saw what should be kept zipped up.

“I would hope that there is some form of learning because anyone who is willing to do that to multiple women– there is something that’s not right,” said Jones.

Gonzalez is being held in the Pulaski County Jail on several charges of indecent exposure.

Little Rock Police say if he did this to you, they want to hear about it. You can call them at 501-371-4660.