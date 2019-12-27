Little Rock organization warns folks about marathon scam on Facebook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An alert for folks participating in the 3 Bridges Marathon in Little Rock on Saturday. Organizers say there is a fake page on Facebook that has been reported as a scam.

The fake page has the wrong address listed and they are asking for people to register with them now. The page claims to show a live streaming of the run but organizers say that will not happen and it also shows the wrong time for the event.

The race is set to start at 7 a.m. Saturday. For more information you can go to their official Facebook page at “3 Bridges Marathon” or their website: https://bit.ly/2EVpfhZ

