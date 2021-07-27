Little Rock opens cooling centers to relieve residents during extreme heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With triple-digit heat blanketing central Arkansas, the City of Little Rock is opening cooling centers to help residents find both relief and safety.

The cooling areas will be operating at five Little Rock community centers until at least Friday during normal hours of business. The centers will stay open during prolonged periods of extreme heat and humidity.

“It is vitally important that we provide these centers to those in our city who may need a place to go during the hottest times of the day,” city manager Bruce T. Moore said. “We know that while many residents have air conditioning, there are those who don’t.”

The locations and hours of the cooling centers are:

Dunbar Community Center, 1001 West 16th Street, 501-376-1084; 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, 501-918-3975; 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 East 6th Street, 501-374-2881; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stephens Community Center, 3720 West 18th Street, 501-603-9974; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road, 501-379-1890 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The city will monitor the weather to determine how long the cooling centers will need to remain past July 30.