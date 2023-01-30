LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a winter weather event expected to bring ice and sleet into central Arkansas, Little Rock officials will be opening a warming center.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the Dunbar Community Center will be opening Monday at 7 p.m.

Police say the shelter will remain open until Wednesday when the weather event is expected to end.

The city’s emergency management staff will continue to monitor the weather conditions to see if there will be any further changes to the existing plan.