Little Rock neighbors sending message to porch pirates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Neighbors in one Little Rock community are taking matters into their own hands as thieves keep swiping their packages.

Surveillance video shows two men taking boxes off Thomas DeGraff’s downtown porch just a few weeks apart.

“Broad daylight and they walk up on the porch, throw it in their backpack and take off,” he said.

DeGraff says porch pirates are getting too comfortable on his block, hitting the same homes multiple times. Now he’s hoping to send the next crook a message, leaving out boxes packed with a lesson.

“Put some cat litter in there, pork chops and eggs,” he said, “I’d get a kick out of seeing someone take those ones.”

While police search for the thieves, neighbors are planning to meet with officers to find ways they can work together to curb these crimes.