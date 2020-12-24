Little Rock musician places 3rd in “Most Talented Beard in America” contest

Little Rock musician Cliff Prowse is the third place winner of the “Most Talented Beard in America” contest.

Men’s grooming leader Wahl put out the call for guys with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent in the ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ contest. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls from across the country entered, Wahl chose the top 10 finalists, the public voted and chose the top 3 finalists, and Prowse won third place and $5,000. This prize comes at the perfect time to make the end of a bad year a little better for Prowse.

To see more about the contest and the other winners, click here.

