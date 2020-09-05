Little Rock mother responds to I-530 shooting that killed a 19-year-old and injured others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police Special Agents continue to search for witnesses and examine evidence tied to an overnight shooting incident that occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, on interstate just north of Woodson Lateral Road.

Christie McKim of Little Rock, says she saw troopers as they responded to the call.

“There was cop cars, sirens, there where lights everywhere,” she explains.

According to the State Police news release, Devonta Miller, 19, died after he was struck by gunfire that came from inside a car that had pulled-up alongside the Dodge Charger Miller was riding in as a front seat passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was the driver of the vehicle and had two other passengers that were also struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital.

McKim is a mother of two young boys and says this could have happened to anyone. She is nervous that the violence will one get worse.



“It’s coming to the point if you can’t just – stay out of bad areas you have to worry about everything in the middle of the day light,” she explains.



McKim says she now has contemplated carry a weapon as a way to help protect her family.



“Carry a weapon with us at all times when traveling and that’s something that I never would have done in the past.”

Officials say no suspects have been identified and the investigation is continuing.

If you have any information you are ask to call police.