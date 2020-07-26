Little Rock mother mourns the loss of her son after he was killed in a hit-and-run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A mom in central Arkansas is mourning the loss of her son after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Little Rock Police say Tremelle Overton, 31, was killed on Baseline Road last Saturday when a car hit him in the west-bound lane around 11 p.m.

Tremelle’s mother, Lisa Overton, says now that she has laid her son to rest, her focus is on finding his killer.

“I just wish that whoever hurt him would come forward,” said Lisa Overton.

According to LRPD, a passenger side view mirror was found near Overton’s body. They believe the car that struck him was a white sedan.

“They hit him from behind they broke all of his bones– his jaw bone, his arms,” said Overton.

Overton says this is a sad reality she never thought she would have to live through twice.

“I already lost one son, and now I’ve lost another,” said Overton.

She says she needs to know who hit her son so he can rest in peace, and the family can begin healing.

“I know it was an accident, just turn yourself in. I forgive you– just do that,” said Overton.

LRPD says they are looking any leads in this case.

If you know anything that can help investigators find the driver, call LRPD at (501) 371-4605.

You can remain anonymous.