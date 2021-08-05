Little Rock mayor to hold press conference on COVID-19 state of emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to address the state of emergency in Little Rock and how the city plans on combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstated a public health emergency last Thursday due to the current status of hospitals in Arkansas.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that as of Wednesday, there are more than 1,200 hospitalizations and local hospitals ICU beds are filling up due to the rise in cases.

The mayor’s press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and can be watched in the video player above.