Little Rock mayor test drives city’s newest electric car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. took the city’s new electric car for a spin Saturday morning.

The city recognized National Drive Electric Week with the kickoff event at Second Presbyterian Church.

Scott joined the Little Rock Sustainability Office for a closer look at the latest developments in electric vehicles.

Scott says he hopes more cities follow the Little Rock example and add electric vehicles to their fleets.

“It’s truly about sustainable economies, but also understanding that climate change is real, but also there is a great connection to economic development, and cost savings for municipalities,” Scott says.

The City of Little Rock purchased its first fully electric vehicle, a Chevrolet Bolt, in 2021 and will be implementing more during normal replacement cycles. Two Charge Point charging stations were added to the Fleet Services Maintenance Facility. Two more stations will be added to the maintenance facility at 501 Ferry Street and will open to the public.