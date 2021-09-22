Little Rock marathon employee receives ‘Professional of the Year’ award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock marathon employee was honored with a national award for leadership and safety on Wednesday.

Little Rock Marathon race director Mike Garrity spent more than 25 years working in college athletics before joining Little Rock Parks & Recreation in 2011. He joined the Little Rock Marathon staff full time in 2015 and was promoted to Race director in February of 2021.

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security awarded Garrity the “Professional of the Year” award, which recognizes a leader that has set an example and showed outstanding leadership in addressing safety and security concern.

Garrity expressed his gratitude on being recognized for his contribution to marathons and endurance events across the country for 2021.

“This is truly an honor to be recognized by NCS4 and the endurance event community,” Garrity said. “But it is also recognition of the outstanding partnerships that the Little Rock Marathon has built with the local, state and federal entities that make up our public safety committee. I am very humbled and grateful to recognized for this great award.”