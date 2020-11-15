Little Rock man killed in hit-and-run accident Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Little Rock Police say a man died Friday night on University Avenue near West 12th St. following a hit-and-run accident.

Investigators say Michael Gildemeister, 45, was walking east bound across University when he was struck.

The man’s wife says he was going to the gas station and never made it home.

“My life without my husband is going to be hard,” said Kimberly Gildemeister. “Mike was struck by a vehicle and did not survive.”

Police say they are reviewing footage from security cameras in the area to identify the driver. Investigators believe it could have been a dark grey sedan that hit him.

“This is just unbelievable that a human being could take another human being’s life and just leave them cold and dying with their last breath on the ground,” said Gildemeister.

Gildemeister says her husband was a father, an uncle, and a friend.

“My husband was a very good man– took care of me and his three children that are all grown,” she said.

She says she hopes someone saw what happened and that the driver will be held accountable.

“There is no excuse and I pray and I hope this person comes forward and to admit to what you just did,” Gildemeister.