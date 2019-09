LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of two business robberies.

The Little Rock Police Department says Matt Howard, 28, is accused of robbing a Family Dollar store Sunday on Colonel Glenn Road.

Howard was booked into the Pulaski County Jail late Monday night.

His jail record notes two charges each of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Police say he’s also accused in the Monday robbery of a Schlotzsky’s restaurant.