Little Rock Hall High School transitioning to Magnet School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Superintendent Mike Poore has revealed what current and incoming students can expect out of the new transitions for Hall High School.

In the fall of 2020, students can choose Hall for steam focused curriculum, which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

Education commissioner Johnny Key called the move a bold step, but one that the community has been dreaming about for years.

“There’s been conversation about it, there’s been talk about it, There have been ideas kicked around. Now we get to the point where we see a dream coming to fruition.”

According to school leaders, Hall Steam Magnet will uniquely prepare students to transition to a different career pathways, including Computer Applications Management, Medical Practices, and Health Care and Media Arts.

Open enrollment for students has been extended for another week.

To learn more just visit LRSD.org