Little Rock Half Marathon Named One of the Best
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Little Rock Marathon in the national spotlight, as it has been recognized as one of the country's best half marathons of last year.
The recognition was handed down by the 100 Half Marathons Club.
The Little Rock Half Marathon has also been included in the group's "Guide to Walker, Slow Runner, and Back-of-the-Pack Friendly Marathons."
Each year, the club asks members to recognize their favorite half marathons by state and category.
