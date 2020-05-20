Little Rock FOP Embraces Mayor’s Call for Department Review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police announced today that they welcomed Mayor Scott’s call for review of the Little Rock Police Department and pressed for the investigation to be comprehensive and cover all departments.

FOP President Ronnie Morgan Statements:

“As one of only 700 departments in the world to earn accreditation from the prestigious Commission on Law Enforcement Accreditation, we are confident in the best practices and integrity of our rank and file members. But with the Chief’s office engulfed in multiple lawsuits over retaliations against whistleblowers as well as complaints of sexual harassment lodged by multiple women against the Chief, there is clearly something wrong at the highest levels of our department.”

“To be legitimately independent, the review must be conducted by impartial, third- parties that are certified subject matter experts with a proven track record of taking a thoughtful, objective approach free of any agendas.”

“The stakes are too high for our community and for those of us who protect and serve it. Facts, not

politics must lead this investigation. So we hope the Mayor will seek a truly independent panel of

experts to seek the truth without regard to rank or title. Anything less will be a betrayal of the public trust.”

“We are hopeful that the Mayor is finally recognizing the situation in the Chief’s office and look forward to hearing more about the selection process and when we can get started.”