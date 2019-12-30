Little Rock family details strange home intrusion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock family is double checking their locks after an unwanted visitor slipped in. It happened in the Capital view area early Sunday morning. The homeowner posted on the Nextdoor app to warn neighbors about the intruder but this wasn’t your typical home invasion.

About 1:00 a.m. Sunday Carly Cortinez woke up to the sound of a door closing.

“I thought it was my eldest cat Stephen playing with the bathroom door because he knows how to close doors,” Cortinez said.

Writing it off, she went back to sleep until about 2:30.

“The second time I distinctly heard the front door close. It’s a lot heavier of a sound,”Cortinez said.” Cortinez said.

She woke up her husband and he went downstairs to check it out. He found a stranger standing outside their front door smoking a cigarette.

“Once he saw my husband was armed he just looked surprised and was like ‘I’m sorry man like I’m sorry,'” Cortinez said.

Now here’s where the story gets weird. The side door he used to get in isn’t exactly easy to spot.

“A lot of people wouldn’t know that we have a door on the side of our house,” Cortinez said.

The path to get there is also difficult. He had to walk down the side of their home, go up stairs to their deck, pry open a screen door, then enter through that side door.

“He’s very confident to say the least,” Cortinez said.

He was in the home about an hour and a half but what did he do all that time?

“Our television was on an app that we have never used before so he had done something with the TV,” Cortinez said.

While watching T.V. he decided to get a little more comfortable, taking off his watch, maybe making this one of the strangest home invasions Cortinez has ever heard of.

“If he did want to rob us like he’s the worst robber ever. He left us his watch,” Cortinez said.

While she can see the humor in this situation, it was scary especially with her one year old sleeping right upstairs.

“I mean it’s terrifying someone coming into your house not knowing what their motive is not knowing what their mindset is,” Cortinez said.

As far as the watch left behind, she says if he’s willing to claim it she will give it back.

“I mean I don’t want it. He can have it back but it’s definitely bizarre,” Cortinez said.

They did not call the police since the man didn’t take anything and left without incident. Cortinez says she will be installing cameras and making sure all the doors are locked from now on.