Little Rock Compassion Center serves over 700 meals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Compassion Center have been supporting people trying to find relief in this Arkansas heat.

Typically they serve around 500 to 600 meals but lately they’ve been serving nearly 800.

Along with all the food they need, the budget is getting squeezed with the higher electricity and water bills. Their water bill is about 35 hundred dollars right now.

Pastor William Holloway the CEO of the Little Rock Compassion Center says “We’re the only emergency shelter now in the city of Little Rock right now and so naturally it brings in more people on us too.”

The Compassion Center is asking for canned food donations. Everything from gallon sized cans to small cans. They also are asking for hygiene products like towels, shaving cream and disposable razors.

You can drop them off at the center or call and they will pick them up for you.