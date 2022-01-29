LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Community leaders are working to provide positive paths for young people with creative opportunities in a variety of fields, and they want to get the word out.

The Brandon House Cultural and Performing Arts Center on Colonel Glenn hosted a recruiting event today.

The event was open to all ages, and included a chili lunch and a screening of the documentary “The Other Side of Town: A New Look at Southwest Arkansas”, which aims to change the narrative about young people in the capital city.

The center has state-of-the-art resources available for programs aimed and giving a boost to kids who think they may have a future in a creative field, like podcasting, photography, recording and producing and other arts.

