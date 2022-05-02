LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The owner of “Vito and Vera” restaurant in Little Rock is now competing on Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet”.

Chef Alicia Watson stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss how moving into the final three, she continues to slay the competition.

Watson also discussed how being on a plant-based diet can be a challenge in the world of fine dining and the perceptions of plant-based foods personally and globally.

She also talks about turning up the heat as she heads into the final rounds of competition and what you may expect.

“Big Restaurant Bet” can be seen on Food Network and streaming on Discovery Plus.