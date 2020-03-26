LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock invites Little Rock residents to make a donation to the Little Rock Cares COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. This fund provides financial support to two efforts—food relief coordinated by World Central Kitchen and purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care professionals and first responders.

How can you help?

Donate. Your tax-exempt contribution will help Little Rock students who need daily meals because of the temporary closure of schools, due to COVID-19 and the purchase of PPE, of which many hospitals do not have enough.

How will the funds be distributed?

The Finance Department will oversee the Little Rock Cares fund.

Click here to donate to the World Central Kitchen. This money will be used for residents of Little Rock, or to reimburse World Central Kitchen for monies already used to support relief efforts that benefit the residents of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Click here to donate to purchasing of PPE and other COVID-19 related expenses.