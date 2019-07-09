Little Rock body shop offers ‘Bullet Hole Special’

A body shop in southwest Little Rock launched a new promotion that has ignited some controversy.

Maaco paint and collision repair on 65th Street posted an advertisement on Facebook, citing a new ‘Bullet Hole Special’.

The shop’s general manager, Nick Fernow came up with the promotion.

“It was kind of a running joke because customers always had some story about how it wasn’t a bullet hole,” Fernow says.

“I think people are afraid to really say what it is.”

One car has come in with bullet damage since the ad has been posted.

The promotion doesn’t offer any special pricing but instead comes with a hashtag that says: #WeWontTellTheCops.

“I think people are just scared law enforcement is going to get involved even if they haven’t done anything wrong,” Fernow says.

Fernow admits the promotion was created to simply generate some buzz for the business.

And, it has. As of Tuesday, the original post about the ‘Bullet Hole Special’ has garnered nearly 600 shares on Facebook.

Maaco body shop sits at the corner of 65th and Geyer Springs in southwest Little Rock.

Since the ad was posted last week, only one person has brought in a car that appeared to be hit with at least two bullets. Fernow says it was an elderly woman whose car was hit during crossfire in her neighborhood.

“I think Little Rock has had kind of a troubled history,” Fernow says.

“Humor, like the ad that I posted, is a legitimate way to address those issues.”

Fernow emphasized that Maaco does not encourage violent behavior.

Maaco has one other shop in central Arkansas, which is located in Sherwood.

Fernow says more promotions that might stir controversy are in the works.