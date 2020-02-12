Little Rock board discussing changes to the at-large positions and the Mayors duties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tuesday night at the bi-weekly agenda-setting meeting for the Little Rock Board of Directors some heated topics were discussed.

Both items which caused tension were recommendations brought to the board. According to Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the board appointed members to talk about things the board can improve. Rick Campbell was the chair of the appointed group. Campbell said the group came up with seven items, only two were discussed in the meeting.

The first item, which was discussed at length was item number 11, “To permit the selection of three (3) members of the Board of Directors from Designated District, to be referred to as Regional Districts, that overlap Ward boundaries as a means of re-purposing the three (3) current At-Large Positions; to call an election during the 2020 General Election on the issue of whether to utilized Regional Districts as a means of re-purposing the current three (3) At-Large Districts; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.”

When discussing the At-Large positions, members did not hold back.

“I do not agree with it,” said Joan Adcock, Director At-Large.

“This is confusing,” said Doris Wright, Director of Ward 6.

This item brought the most heat because it changes the at-large positions.

“I can tell you right now I’m not voting for this,” said Erma Hendrix, Director Ward 1.

Director Hendrix said she would be working on a petition to dispute item 11.

The other item which were discussed at length, agenda item 12, “To amend Section 2(a) of Little Rock, Ark, Ordinance No. 19,761 (June 12, 2007) – approved by the Electors on August 14, 2007; to authorize the Mayor to appoint a person to hold, or terminate a person from, the position of City Manager, and City Attorney, absent an action by other members of the Board of Directors to override such action; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.”

“Right now six votes on the board has to agree with the mayor to let Mr. Moore of Mr. Carpenter go or city manager and city attorney but with this new look at it, it says that the mayor can fire them then it would take eight of us to cancel his firing,” said Adcock.

In addition, Adcock said the Mayor and Vice Mayor would be in charge of reviewing the City Manager and City Attorney, instead of the board.

The board of directors will be talking about these issues again at the next board meeting on February 18.