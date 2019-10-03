LISTEN: Man calls 911 threatening to shoot a woman in Clark county

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities arrested a man after they say he called 911 and told dispatchers he was heading to a home to shoot a woman.

Billy Don Anderson, 59, was booked into the Clark county jail on a Terroristic Threatening charge, according to court documents.

On Sept. 13, a call came through to the 911 dispatcher in Clark county. Authorities believe Anderson was on the line, explaining that he was heading toward a home to shoot a woman.

At times during the two-minute call, Anderson appears to be heard mumbling and slurring his words. Much of the call is filled with curse words and derogatory insults, which appear to be used against the woman who authorities believe Anderson was threatening to shoot.

The phone call appears to mention an incident that started at the Amity Square and spiraled into frustration, which led to the call.

A deputy eventually gets on the phone and tries talking Anderson down from his apparent anger.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Clark county jail.

His bond was set at $40,000, court records show.

A no-contact order was also issued for a woman listed in court records.

Court records show Anderson has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 5.