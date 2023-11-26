NEW YORK (WPIX) – With the year almost over, you might be thinking: When should I plan my vacations in 2024 so that I can cash in on an extended weekend?

There are only two federal holidays left in 2023. But knowing when those designated days are in 2024 could help you plan for the future.

If a holiday falls on a Saturday, then the Friday before will be treated as a federal holiday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The same applies if a holiday falls on a Sunday; the following Monday will be treated as a federal holiday.

Here are the federal holidays left in 2023:

Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25

Be aware: Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are not considered federal holidays.

Here are the federal holidays in 2024:

New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, Jan. 15

Presidents’ Day (also known as Washington’s birthday) on Monday, Feb. 19

Memorial Day on Monday, May 27

Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day (Fourth of July) on Thursday, July 4

Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2

Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 14

Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas Day on Wednesday, Dec. 25

Banks, post offices, schools, and most government offices are closed on federal holidays. There won’t be any U.S. Postal Service mail deliveries on federal holidays either.