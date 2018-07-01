List: Independence Day Events Across Arkansas
- Booneville, AR -- Fireworks show, Booneville Football Field, 945 North Plum St., 7:00 p.m., Free admission.
- Mansfield, AR -- 4th of July Celebration, Mansfield High School Football Stadium, 2500 HWY 71 South. Admission is Free. Live music, hamburgers, & hot dogs; fireworks begin at dusk.
- Ozark, AR -- 8th Annual Cardboard Boat Race & Independence Day Celebration. East Side/Gar Creek Park, 201 Gar Creek Ln. Free Admission.
- Garfield, AR -- 17th Annual Ventris Trail's End Resort's Fireworks Display. Beaver Lake Arkansas, 9484 Simrell Dr., 8:30 p.m. Free Admission.
- Fairfield Bay, AR -- 4th of July Celebration. 337 Snead Dr. Fairfield Bay, AR. Free Admission
- Salem City, AR -- Fireworks in the Park, Salem City Park, 1078 US HWY 412., 5:00 p.m. Free Admission.
- Salem City, AR -- 4th of July IPRA Rodeo, Clayton-Plumlee-Walling Arena, 124 Arena Ln., 7:30 p.m. $7 Adults, $4 Kids.
- Little Rock, AR -- Frontier 4th of July at Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. 3rd St., 10:00 a.m.
- Little Rock, AR -- 35th Annual Pops on the River, Rivermarket Pavilions, 400 President Clinton Ave., 3:00 p.m., Free Admission.
- Ward, AR -- Annual Picnic & Fireworks Show, Ward Sports Complex, 9 Industrial Dr., 4:00 p.m., Free Admission.
- Horseshoe Bend, AR -- Independence Day Parade & Celebration, Turkey Mt. and Diamond B Mall, 811 2nd St. #16, 10:00 a.m., Free Admission.
- Greenwood, AR -- Freedom Fest, Veteran's Memorial Park (Town Square), 7:00 a.m., Free Admission.
- Camden, AR -- 18th Annual Star Spangled Spectacular, Camden Municipal Airport, 105 US HWY 278, 7:00 p.m., Free Admission.
More Stories
-
Sunday marks one year since 25 people were shot and 3 others injured…
-
-
Thurman is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.