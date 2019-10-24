Lineman injured in Benton County while working to restore power

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Carroll Electric lineman is recovering from an injury he suffered on Wednesday night while working on power restoration from Monday’s storms.

Nancy Plagge, spokesperson for Carroll Electric, confirmed the lineman was injured around 8 p.m. in Benton County.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries described as not life-threatening. 

Plagge said she is not able to give details about the incident because it is under investigation. 

She did confirm it did not involve power lines or the man being shocked by electricity. 

