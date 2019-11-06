Lighting of Downtown Little Rock Christmas tree set for Monday November 25th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) — Downtown Little Rock Partnership invites community members to the 3rd Annual Bright the Night, a lighting ceremony for downtown’s public holiday tree at Capitol Plaza.

The celebration will take place on Monday, November 25 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Main Street. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with festive music from Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. The lighting ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m. with Santa Claus available for pictures afterward. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be available. The event is free and open to the public.

“Bright the Night is quickly becoming downtown’s favorite yuletide tradition,” said Gabe Holmstrom, Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director. “Last year, we kicked off the holiday season with thousands of neighbors and friends, and we can’t wait to celebrate with even more this year. We want to thank our partners with the city of Little Rock and Bemis Tree Farm for making it possible once again.”

New this year, downtown’s public tree will be sourced from Arkansas. Bemis Tree Farm in Pulaski County will be providing the tree, and following the new year, the tree will be replanted, ensuring Bright the Night is a green and sustainable event. More information can be found at downtownlr.com or on the Facebook event page.