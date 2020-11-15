Lead changes in race for Pulaski County Congressional District seat due to ongoing provisional vote count

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in the general election, in Adel, Iowa. County election boards have started counting a record number of absentee ballots in Iowa, racing toward a Tuesday night, Nov. 3 deadline to have those votes tabulated. Nearly 956,000 people had sent in their ballots by mail, dropped them off at auditor’s offices or voted early in person as of Monday, morning Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early this morning Pulaski County updated their election totals, and in one local race, the person in the lead had changed.

Pulaski County election officials are sorting through votes that had previously been set aside due to a variety of questions.

These additional ballots were a mix of provisional, absentee, and military ballots.

The latest results show Democrat Ashley Hudson has passed incumbent Republican Jim Sorvillo in the District 32 race.

She now leads by 25 votes after previously being behind by 44 votes, 8,403 to 8,378.

The District 38 race is also very close.

Republican Carlton Wing’s lead narrowed to 16 votes over Democrat Matthew Stallings in that race, 7,099 to 7,083.

12 final provisional Pulaski County ballots will be dealt with Monday.

Around 300 absentee ballots that were meant to be thrown out were counted by accident.

The commission says they are currently looking into how this happened, and it’s not clear if those votes made any major impact in the two house races.

The next Pulaski County Election Commission meeting is Tuesday.

A recount in the District 32 race is likely.

Wednesday, November 18th is the deadline for the county boards of election commissioners to certify election results to the Secretary of State.