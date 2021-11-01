Lawsuit seeks sale of Bank of America building in Little Rock, claims owners not paying on loan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lawsuit has been filed by First Security Bank against the owners of the Bank of America building in downtown Little Rock.

The lawsuit claims the owners, 200 West Capitol LLC, are not paying their $8.4 loan and the bank wants the building to be sold at auction.

The lawsuit also alleges that 200 West Capitol LLC and Edward D. Corbell, its incorporator, have defaulted on a $150,000 line of credit.

First Security Bank asked that payments of judgments be secured by a lien on the mortgage.

In August, the Working for You/FOX 16 Investigates team looked into claims of the building falling into disrepair, leading one tenant to pay less rent each month.

The tenants, the law firm Wright, Lindsey and Jennings LLP, claimed issues with leaks, the HVAC system and crumbling concrete exposing supports in the parking garage.