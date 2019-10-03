Lawsuit filed in Arkansas against leading e-cigarette maker

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teenager who began vaping last year is suing a leading e-cigarette maker, accusing the company of deceptive marketing and fraudulently concealing the addictive nature of its products.

The unnamed teenager and his mother filed the lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc. last week in federal court in Little Rock and are seeking class action status on behalf of all Arkansas residents who bought or used Juul’s products. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit claims the teen has become addicted to nicotine and has experienced adverse physiological, emotional and mental changes from using Juul’s products.

Juul called the lawsuit without merit and said it has never marketed to youth.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states . The lawsuit was filed amid a rise of vaping-related illnesses nationwide.