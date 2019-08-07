Lawmakers ask Americans to hold on through China Trade War

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s seemingly becoming harder and harder to make a living as a farmer in America these days. An unusually wet year and an escalating trade war with China doesn’t make for a good mix.

President Trump stepped up the trade war once again this week announcing plans to throw tariffs on three hundred billion dollars worth of Chinese Goods. At the same token, China has been buying less US products meaning farmers are struggling to make sales. Senator Tom Cotton says that we all need to hold steady.

“Ultimate china needs american food. they cannot feed their own people. they cant even source all the food they need from other countries.

so if we hang tough and stand behind in a firm united fashion the united states trying to fight this war I’m confident all Americans not only farmers are going to benefit.” Senator Tom Cotton

President says his strategy is working, and America is in a strong position to ride out the trade war. Since stocks plummeted Monday, they slowly rebounded today.