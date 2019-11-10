Nonviolence 365 training in Atlanta wraps up for Arkansas MLK Commission

ATLANTA, GA.-A group of Arkansans getting the opportunity to take part in a special training created by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s called Nonviolence 365 and it’s held at the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Our Re’Chelle Turner traveled exclusively with the Arkansas MLK Commission.

Learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Six Principles of Nonviolence.

“It’s been wonderful,” Leta Mulligan said.

Leta Mulligan got emotional during the interview.

“You can’t give directions to my hometown without saying near Harrison, Arkansas,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan says it way too often.

“And Harrison, Arkansas has a reputation for being a racist town,” Mulligan said.

She and several others with the Arkansas MLK Commission left Atlanta inspired after hearing about Kings philosophy and practice of nonviolence.

“I love the tools that we’ve been learning so that I can take back I guess a renewed inspiration for addressing apathy,” Mulligan said.

“I thought that I loved everyone,” Reverned Killion said.

Reverend Charles Killion says he’s has a lot to work on after hearing from Dr. Bernice King.

“This training made me realize that I’m more of a violent person that I can imagine,” Killion said.

Choosing love instead of hate, and defeating injustice not people are just some of the principles of nonviolence.

“Injustice has to be addressed we can’t just sweep it under the carpet or decide it doesn’t affect us because we are all interconnected,” Mulligan said.

The MLK Commission says they’re having a summit in February. It will teach the six principles of nonviolence. It will be in Harrison Arkansas and Dr. Bernice King will be the guest speaker.