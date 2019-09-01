Latest live coverage following shootings in Odessa, Texas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Thanks to the generosity of Dr. C.R. Magness and his wife Kay Magness, boaters and anglers will be able to access a portion of the White River in Washington County. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission authorized Director Pat Fitts to enter into a donation agreement from the Magness family for more than 4 acres of riverfront property at today’s official meeting.

Commissioner Bobby Martin of Rogers praised the Magness family for their contribution to help with the recruitment and retention of boaters and anglers in Northwest Arkansas through the increased access the donation will provide.