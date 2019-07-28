Korean War veterans receive Korean Medal of Peace

Eight local U.S. Korean War Veterans received the Korean Medal of Peace at a ceremony at MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock.

The Korean American Federation of Arkansas partnered with Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs to host multiple events to observe the 69th anniversary of the beginning of Korean war and the 66th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean war.

“I think the common factor in all of that just a lot of ordinary people that were willing to step forward to there country and do truly extraordinary things, so thank you very very much from the bottom of our heart.” – Senator John Boozman/Arkansas

The Korean War began in June of 1950 and culminated in an armistice in July 1953.