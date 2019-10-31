Killings of Little Rock woman and child in 2018 still not solved

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nearly a year after a young mother and her toddler son were found shot to death on the city’s southwest side, no arrest has been made in the killings.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) said in a Thursday news release that homicide detectives are asking for the community’s help in finding out who did it.

There’s a $50,000 reward in place for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The bodies of Ja’Mika Lewis, 23, and Ja’Shun Watson, 2, were found Dec. 26, 2018 in the parking lot of the Eagle Hill Apartments at 25 Par Dr., just off W. Baseline Road.

The LRPD is requesting anyone who may have information about the incident to give them a call. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Numbers to call:

LRPD Major Crimes Detective Division, 501-371-4660

Or anonymously call the LRPD Tip Line to submit a tip, 501-371-INFO

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.