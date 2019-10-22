Kickball showdown between recovering addicts and law enforcement

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office put out a video hyping people up about a kickball tournament aimed at breaking the stigma around addiction.

Deputies will be playing against people that are in recovery and one organization tells us that this tournament is all about showing how to work together and to break dangerous cycles.

“Nobody is untouchable when it comes to this problem, no one can arrest their way out of this problem,” Jimmy McGill with Next Step Woman.

They say that this is “kind of like cops and robbers but with a happy ending.”

Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the North Little Rock Police Departments are all participating.

The proceeds will be going towards Next Step Women a residential recovery program for woman.

The tournament will be on November 2 at 11 a.m. at Burns Park in North Little Rock at fields 5 and 1.

The tickets will be 5$ at the gate.