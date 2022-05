FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Hoops insider Kevin McPherson sits down with CJ Maclin to talk about the week for Arkansas basketball.

He breaks down what Ricky Council IV adds to the team along with the other 11 new additions and gives an update on Jaylin Williams and JD Notae.

Also, what former Hogs are still playing in the NBA Playoffs? Click the video above to see more.